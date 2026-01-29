BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Puppet Masters Of Chaos: How D.C. Elites Used Gangs, Migrants & Cartels To Wage War On America
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
116 followers
83 views • 1 day ago

SEE THE FULL REPORT: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/the-panama-canal-gods-45-point-strategy-to-save-america-special-report-with-sheila-home/


They weren’t just crossing the border — they were following a script written in Washington.


In this explosive clip, Sheila Holm exposes the hidden architecture of America’s collapse. From Somalis in Minnesota to an Iranian who stole $41.2 million from California daycares, these “migrants” weren’t random — they were strategic assets in a criminal operation designed to drain America from within.


She exposes:


THE MONEY TRAIL: How millions in benefits flowed to foreign operatives — then straight back to the puppet masters in D.C.


WHY TRUMP BROUGHT CARTEL LEADERS TO THE U.S.: They weren’t the bosses — they were minions. The real criminals wore suits.


THE PANAMA CANAL TAKEOVER: How China’s control was broken — and why reclaiming it was the first step to saving the Western Hemisphere.


Keywords
tulsi gabbardfentanyl crisisvenezuela regime changewelfare fraud schemesmigrant benefits scamsomalis in minnesotairanian daycare fraudmoney laundering networksdeep state traffickingcartel extraditionel chapo familykash patel investigationpanama canal controlmilitary accountabilitywestern hemisphere security
