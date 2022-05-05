【Ukraine Rescue】Every Movement Starts With One Individual and Is Attributed to Every Individual

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【Ukraine Rescue】05/03/2022 Dean, a volunteer from the Polish Red Cross, is very happy to learn at the Medyka camp that the New Federal State of China is taking down the CCP. He says that someone must stand up to end the tyranny of the CCP. He is very happy to see that the New Federal State of China is doing this. Every movement starts with one individual and then more people join in.