TWO BLUETOOTH SIGNALS ARE COMING FROM MY BODY.

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In order to use your smart phone to scan your body for bluetooth signals known as mac addresses you must change it from consumer mode to developer mode. If you have an Android phone you first go to settings, then system, then 'about phone' then 'build number' . Tap on 'build number' approximately seven times and then your phone will go into developer mode. You then scroll down to USB debugging and switch that on. Then download a bluetooth scannar and a GPS app onto your phone. Then scan yourself for bluetooth signals. They are twelve random numbers and letters in groups of two.