mRNA Shots Are Electromagnetic Devices? Nanoparticles In Vaxx KILL CELLS Via ELECTROMAGNETISM?

Electromagnetic fields bombard humanity constantly and studies show it’s terrible for the human body.

Karen Kingston is back to detail how the nanotech in the Covid jabs can be activated by electromagnetic fields.

Pfizer entered into a contract with the department of defense in July of 2020.

The contract states that Pfizer must adhere to regulations in existing U.S. law concerning electromagnetic medical devices.

“Device” is defined as a machine, apparatus, or contrivance.

A contrivance can be biosynthetic or a technology that imitates biology.

The contract also refers to the lipid nanoparticle as a “technology”.

Pfizer’s gold lipid nanoparticle is known to react to electromagnetism by producing heat and destroying cells in the body.

These technologies react to electromagnetic fields and are weapons of biowarfare.

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network