© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID Shots Are the Deadliest 'Vaccines' in Medical History (Steve Kirsch, executive director of the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund)
Follow
1
Share
Report
120 views • December 06, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/12/05/covid-vaccine-statistics.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2HL&cid=20211205_HL2&mid=DM1058647&rid=1341797929
https://zbbb278hfll091.bitchute.com/ySITC1RcRsOS/o0CJqnVmM91g.mp4
https://www.skirsch.com/covid/VRBPAC-10-26-21.pdf
https://www.skirsch.io/
Data suggest 1 in 317 boys aged 16 to 17 will get myocarditis from the COVID shots, and after a third booster, that number may be even higher
VAERS reporting is likely underreported by a factor of 41. Since there are over 8,000 domestic deaths reported to VAERS, and 98% of those deaths are “excess deaths,” this suggests that as many as 300,000 Americans may have died from the COVID shots thus far
Calculations based on government data from 35% of the world’s population suggest we’re killing approximately 411 people per million doses on average. Moderna and Pfizer are both two-dose regimens, which pushes this to 822 deaths per million fully vaccinated. And that’s just the short-term mortality. We still have no concept of how these shots might impact mortality and morbidity in the longer term
An Italian investigation found that if the COVID mortality definition were changed to only include those cases where there were no preexisting comorbidities, the mortality from COVID comes out to just 2.9% of the overall reported number. This suggests that if a COVID death was redefined to being a death actually “from” COVID rather than “with” COVID, the death count could be substantially smaller than 760,000 deaths and may be smaller than the number killed by the vaccines
The deadliest vaccine ever made is the smallpox vaccine, which killed 1 in 1 million vaccinated people. The COVID shots kills 822 per million fully vaccinated, making it more than 800 times deadlier than the deadliest vaccine in human history
In this interview, Steve Kirsch, executive director of the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund, reviews some of the COVID jab data he’s presented to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during various meetings.
For example, during the September 17, 2021, FDA VRBPAC (Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee) meeting,1 Kirsch cited data suggesting 1 in 317 boys aged 16 to 17 will get myocarditis from the shots, and after a third booster, that number may be even higher. He also cited data showing the Pfizer shot kills far more people than it saves. I’ll provide more details about that below.
Kirsch didn’t come into this due to some preconceived opinion about vaccines. He and his family have all received two doses of the COVID jab. It wasn’t until after the fact that he started hearing about problems from others that he started taking deep dives into the data. He explains:
“After I got vaccinated, a woman asked me, ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ And I said, ‘Of course, you should. This is the safest thing ever. Nobody's died and there are no side effects. You've got to get this modern technology.’ I'm singing from the hymn book.
And then she said something that threw me off course because I said, ‘Why are you asking such a stupid question?’ And she said, ‘Well, three of my relatives got the vaccine and they died within a week.’ I said, ‘No, no, that can't be true. There's no way that can happen.’
I'm trying to convince her that she's mistaken, that it must have been something else. I wrote her saying, ‘Statistically, you can't have three people dying from the vaccine, which doesn't kill anyone.’ And she wrote back and she said, ‘Yeah, but they're dead.’
That was a game-changing moment for me ... but I was still in denial ... I was operating [from the position] that the FDA is still operating the same [conservative] way [they used to before], but they're not ... nor did I understand that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now mission driven, and the mission is to get a needle in every arm. My trust was in the agencies.
The next incident involved my carpet cleaner, Tim Damroth. He showed up wearing a mask. And I'm saying, ‘Hey, you should all get vaccinated. Once you get vaccinated you don't have to wear a mask.’ And he said, ‘Well, I did get vaccinated, but I had an extreme reaction. I had a heart attack two minutes after I got injected.’ He also described that his wife had [developed] Parkinson's-like symptoms. Her left hand was shaking uncontrollably.”
Also...
The Price Truth-Tellers Pay
VAERS Data Likely Off by Factor of 41
COVID Shots Are Far Deadlier Than the Infection
COVID Shot Is the Deadliest ‘Vaccine’ Ever Created
COVID Shot Gets Deadlier the Younger You Are
CDC Performs Statistical Magic, Again
Biggest Fraud in History
https://zbbb278hfll091.bitchute.com/ySITC1RcRsOS/o0CJqnVmM91g.mp4
https://www.skirsch.com/covid/VRBPAC-10-26-21.pdf
https://www.skirsch.io/
Data suggest 1 in 317 boys aged 16 to 17 will get myocarditis from the COVID shots, and after a third booster, that number may be even higher
VAERS reporting is likely underreported by a factor of 41. Since there are over 8,000 domestic deaths reported to VAERS, and 98% of those deaths are “excess deaths,” this suggests that as many as 300,000 Americans may have died from the COVID shots thus far
Calculations based on government data from 35% of the world’s population suggest we’re killing approximately 411 people per million doses on average. Moderna and Pfizer are both two-dose regimens, which pushes this to 822 deaths per million fully vaccinated. And that’s just the short-term mortality. We still have no concept of how these shots might impact mortality and morbidity in the longer term
An Italian investigation found that if the COVID mortality definition were changed to only include those cases where there were no preexisting comorbidities, the mortality from COVID comes out to just 2.9% of the overall reported number. This suggests that if a COVID death was redefined to being a death actually “from” COVID rather than “with” COVID, the death count could be substantially smaller than 760,000 deaths and may be smaller than the number killed by the vaccines
The deadliest vaccine ever made is the smallpox vaccine, which killed 1 in 1 million vaccinated people. The COVID shots kills 822 per million fully vaccinated, making it more than 800 times deadlier than the deadliest vaccine in human history
In this interview, Steve Kirsch, executive director of the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund, reviews some of the COVID jab data he’s presented to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during various meetings.
For example, during the September 17, 2021, FDA VRBPAC (Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee) meeting,1 Kirsch cited data suggesting 1 in 317 boys aged 16 to 17 will get myocarditis from the shots, and after a third booster, that number may be even higher. He also cited data showing the Pfizer shot kills far more people than it saves. I’ll provide more details about that below.
Kirsch didn’t come into this due to some preconceived opinion about vaccines. He and his family have all received two doses of the COVID jab. It wasn’t until after the fact that he started hearing about problems from others that he started taking deep dives into the data. He explains:
“After I got vaccinated, a woman asked me, ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ And I said, ‘Of course, you should. This is the safest thing ever. Nobody's died and there are no side effects. You've got to get this modern technology.’ I'm singing from the hymn book.
And then she said something that threw me off course because I said, ‘Why are you asking such a stupid question?’ And she said, ‘Well, three of my relatives got the vaccine and they died within a week.’ I said, ‘No, no, that can't be true. There's no way that can happen.’
I'm trying to convince her that she's mistaken, that it must have been something else. I wrote her saying, ‘Statistically, you can't have three people dying from the vaccine, which doesn't kill anyone.’ And she wrote back and she said, ‘Yeah, but they're dead.’
That was a game-changing moment for me ... but I was still in denial ... I was operating [from the position] that the FDA is still operating the same [conservative] way [they used to before], but they're not ... nor did I understand that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now mission driven, and the mission is to get a needle in every arm. My trust was in the agencies.
The next incident involved my carpet cleaner, Tim Damroth. He showed up wearing a mask. And I'm saying, ‘Hey, you should all get vaccinated. Once you get vaccinated you don't have to wear a mask.’ And he said, ‘Well, I did get vaccinated, but I had an extreme reaction. I had a heart attack two minutes after I got injected.’ He also described that his wife had [developed] Parkinson's-like symptoms. Her left hand was shaking uncontrollably.”
Also...
The Price Truth-Tellers Pay
VAERS Data Likely Off by Factor of 41
COVID Shots Are Far Deadlier Than the Infection
COVID Shot Is the Deadliest ‘Vaccine’ Ever Created
COVID Shot Gets Deadlier the Younger You Are
CDC Performs Statistical Magic, Again
Biggest Fraud in History
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.