© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Benefits of Cayenne Pepper
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • July 18, 2020
Some like it spicy! Cayenne pepper is an important spice you may be missing out on. Want to learn how to use cayenne pepper in everyday dishes? http://ghc.us/1u6
For centuries, cayenne pepper has been used to naturally, safely, and effectively ease all kinds of ailments, from migraines to heartburn to fever.
Today, it’s just as popular, and for good reason!
Known for being anti-inflammatory, antifungal, and antibacterial, cayenne can ease congestion and digestive issues, help with weight loss, and aid in detoxification.
For everyday use, just a bit of this spice in your food can make a difference to your overall wellbeing.
Need some simple recipes with a kick?
1. Sweet Potatoes
Dice 3-4 sweet potatoes into cubes.
Season with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and cayenne.
Toss with olive oil.
Bake in the oven until brown and delicious!
2. Vegan Black Bean Chili
In a large pot with a little oil, cook chopped onions, garlic, green bell pepper, and jalapenos until soft.
Add spices… chili powder, oregano, cumin, and cayenne.
Add water, diced tomatoes, and drained and rinsed black beans.
Simmer for 15 minutes.
3. Spiced Roasted Pecans
Combine raw pecans, maple syrup, sea salt, and cayenne.
Bake pecans until slightly brown and crunchy.
Keep these on hand for a quick, healthy snack to make cayenne a part of your daily routine.
Visit our natural health articles to learn more health benefits of cayenne pepper for yourself! http://ghc.us/1u6
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: www.facebook.com/GlobalHealingCenter
Instagram: www.instagram.com/globalhealingcenter
Twitter: twitter.com/GHChealth
-------
View Our Top Selling Products:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com?ut...
Read our Health Articles:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/na...
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
For centuries, cayenne pepper has been used to naturally, safely, and effectively ease all kinds of ailments, from migraines to heartburn to fever.
Today, it’s just as popular, and for good reason!
Known for being anti-inflammatory, antifungal, and antibacterial, cayenne can ease congestion and digestive issues, help with weight loss, and aid in detoxification.
For everyday use, just a bit of this spice in your food can make a difference to your overall wellbeing.
Need some simple recipes with a kick?
1. Sweet Potatoes
Dice 3-4 sweet potatoes into cubes.
Season with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and cayenne.
Toss with olive oil.
Bake in the oven until brown and delicious!
2. Vegan Black Bean Chili
In a large pot with a little oil, cook chopped onions, garlic, green bell pepper, and jalapenos until soft.
Add spices… chili powder, oregano, cumin, and cayenne.
Add water, diced tomatoes, and drained and rinsed black beans.
Simmer for 15 minutes.
3. Spiced Roasted Pecans
Combine raw pecans, maple syrup, sea salt, and cayenne.
Bake pecans until slightly brown and crunchy.
Keep these on hand for a quick, healthy snack to make cayenne a part of your daily routine.
Visit our natural health articles to learn more health benefits of cayenne pepper for yourself! http://ghc.us/1u6
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: www.facebook.com/GlobalHealingCenter
Instagram: www.instagram.com/globalhealingcenter
Twitter: twitter.com/GHChealth
-------
View Our Top Selling Products:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com?ut...
Read our Health Articles:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/na...
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.