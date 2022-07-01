WV Takes on “Woke” Megabanks, ESG & War on Energy: WV Treasurer

West Virginia and a coalition of more than a dozen other key states are not going to tolerate the “woke” megabanks pushing “environmental, social, governance” metrics and waging war on America’s energy industry, West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore tells The New American magazine’s Alex Newman in this episode of Conversations That Matter. Already, Moore has put some of America’s largest banks on notice that they may be put on the “restricted” list, prohibiting them from doing business with the state. Blasting “coercive capitalism” and “economic extortion” that will “destroy this country,” Moore said states need to fight back—and will fight back. If Americans do not resist, ESG will likely become part of credit ratings and eventually even individual social credit scores, Moore warned. The war being waged on U.S. energy by the woke banks is also a national security risk as it jeopardizes American energy security and economic competitiveness. To start with, everyone should contact their asset managers and ask that their wealth be removed from funds and institutions pursuing this nefarious agenda.