Senior homeless woman not offered help to cooling centers by City of Phoenix in record heatwave.Email your name, city, state, phone optional to:to support and follow my groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency to be on VIP mailing list, send newstips and donations.Subscribe to my youtube channels "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" and "THE US NATIONALIST REPORT".Also follow me on Gab and Bitchute.Phoenix just had a record 4 day heatwave averaging over 115F per day. The City of Phoenix announced they received $200 million in federal funds to help seniors, homeless etc. residents with basic necessities since the pandemic forced millions out of work and unable to pay rent. The City bureaucrats and Mayor claim there are cooling centers but every homeless, senior person I talk to on the streets tells me police, city workers never offer cooling centers or transport to them. On a previous video, a Phoenix cop I interviewed said he didn't even know what a cooling center is and it didn't occur to him to offer this service to people getting sick and literally dying in the heatwave. Last year, a record number of Americans died in the Phoenix heat(over 300 or about one a day, not including non death injuries from heat stroke and dehydration)while the government continues to put up foreign invaders in nice hotels and give them thousands a month in benefits forcing Americans to pay for this in higher taxes.