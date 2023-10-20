Create New Account
How to do a water collection system
Freedom Yurt Guy
This is a primitive but very effective system that provided filtered, heated water from an off grid shed I converted to year round living. It provided water to my utility sink and shower.


survivalsolaroff gridyurtbug outcabineco flowwater collection

