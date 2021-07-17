Matt 24:3 ¶ And as he sat upon the mount of Olives, the disciples came unto him privately, saying, Tell us, when shall these things be? and What Shall Be The Sign of Thy Coming, and of the end of the world? 4 And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you. 5 For many { Like Rg Stair } shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many.3 ~ What Shall Be The Sign of Thy Coming, and of the end of the world? And Jesus answered and said unto them:29 ¶ Immediately after the tribulation of those days shall the sun be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens shall be shaken: 30 And THEN SHALL APPEAR THE SIGN of the Son of man in heaven: and then shall all the tribes of the earth mourn, and they shall see the Son of man coming in the clouds of heaven with power and great glory.It is Not Any Clearer or more Comprehensive then The Lord Jesus The Christ Answering The Question HIMSELF About What the Disciples Asked Him Directly ~ and “What Shall Be The Sign of Thy Coming”!! AS the Apostle Paul said:Ephesians 5:6 Let no man deceive you with vain words: for because of these things cometh the wrath of God upon the children of disobedience.2 Thessalonians 2:3 Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition;Just as False Witness and False brother Rg Stair has been and will continue to be Comprehensively with Intensity Revealed to have been the Forerunner of The Man of Sin:1 John 3:7 Little children, let no man deceive you: he that doeth righteousness is righteous, even as he is righteous. 8 He that committeth sin is of the devil; for the devil sinneth from the beginning. For this purpose the Son of God was manifested, that he might destroy the works of the devil.And This is Exactly What Almighty God has me Doing by Destroying the Works of Rg Stair by the Pure & True Witness of God's WORD. Be Blessed and Encouraged Brothers & sisters, Jesus The Christ is Coming But not this year. He will come on Time and in His Perfect TIMING as Always. Amen