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PROTECT OUR CHILDREN: DON'T BREAK OUR HEARTS BY MARY HOLLARD (MIRRORED)
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376 views • February 13, 2022
PROTECT OUR CHILDREN: DON'T BREAK OUR HEARTS BY MARY HOLLARD (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel EarthNewspaper.com at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OWFYbEDzTvKt/
Childrens Health Defense: https://ChildrensHealthDefense.org
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Archives:
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/children
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/childrens-health-defense
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/dna-mrna-injection
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/drug-pushers
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/food-and-drug-administration
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/journalism
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/medical
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/pfizer
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/science
On February 15, the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) is scheduled to meet to deliberate granting Emergency Use Authorization to Pfizer’s BioNTech SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for babies aged six-months and children up to five years old despite the lack of safety and efficacy to support its use. If the committee grants the EUA to Pfizer for this age group, nearly 20 million American infants and preschool-aged children could be at risk of vaccine injury based on the indicators we’re seeing in the published medical literature. Please listen to the critical message in this video from Mary Holland, President and General Counsel of Children’s Health Defense, who explains why we need to speak up now to protect our children. There is no COVID emergency for children under five years old. Children have a 99.995% recovery rate from COVID and healthy children are not dying from COVID. Not only is this injection medically unnecessary for this younger age group, but there are clear signals coming from U.S. government sources that the risk to human health is real, and that adverse events to this vaccine are not rare. There’s enough evidence of harm to exercise caution when it comes to these vaccines and we need your help to sound the alarm!
https://childrenshealthdefense.salsalabs.org/protect-the-kids
My name is Mark R. Elsis, and I publish:
https://EarthNewspaper.com, https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper and https://Gab.com/EarthNewspaper
EarthNewspaper.com All The Honest News Fit To Publish has become the website where intelligent, free thinkers, seeking the truth, obtain their up-to-date articles, news stories, videos, and much more.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
Thirty-five articles, news stories, and videos are published throughout the day.
With more than 1,000 articles, news stories, and videos published every month.
Acquired from independent and reliable sources, on a completely ad-free website.
There are now over 9,000 informative posts that have been published and archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Subscribe To The EarthNewspaper.com Daily Newsletter
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
From Dr. Vernon Coleman
Earth Newspaper – A Major Source of Information
If you’re looking for a cache of information about covid-19 I suggest you take a look at EarthNewspaper.com which contains over 2,250 articles [now over 4,000] about covid-19 – it is said to be the largest archive of covid-19 articles and videos online and I believe it. We are fighting a war and EarthNewspaper.com is a valuable asset in the war – an asset too often under-estimated. The site’s tagline is `All the Honest News Fit to Publish’. If you’re looking for a way to help the Resistance Movement I suggest you subscribe and make a donation to EarthNewspaper.com
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
EarthNewspaper.com has the largest archive of COVID-19 articles, news stories, and videos, with over 4,000 posts.
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19
EarthNewspaper.com
Ten articles, news stories, and videos are published daily.
Over 5,500 posts have been published and archived.
These posts are achieved, and are searchable by over 1,100 categories.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Mirrored from Bitchute channel EarthNewspaper.com at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OWFYbEDzTvKt/
Childrens Health Defense: https://ChildrensHealthDefense.org
Donate And Support My Work: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
EarthNewspaper Daily Newsletter: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
35 Articles And Videos Published Daily: https://EarthNewspaper.com
24/7 News: https://EarthNewspaper.com/24-7-News-February-2022
24/7 News Archive: https://EarthNewspaper.com/24-7-News-Archive
Largest COVID-19 Archive: https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19
Gab Dozens Of New Posts Added Daily: https://Gab.com/EarthNewspaper
Articles by Mark R. Elsis: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Blog
Use Our RSS Feed: https://earthnewspaper.com/index.php/feed
Have News / Videos Or Help Contact: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Contact
Hundreds Of Links To Websites: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Hundreds Of Quotes: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Many New Videos Published Daily: https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper
Support My Work SubscribeStar: https://SubscribeStar.com/EarthNewpaper
Archives:
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/children
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/childrens-health-defense
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/dna-mrna-injection
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/drug-pushers
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/food-and-drug-administration
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/journalism
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/medical
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/pfizer
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/science
On February 15, the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) is scheduled to meet to deliberate granting Emergency Use Authorization to Pfizer’s BioNTech SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for babies aged six-months and children up to five years old despite the lack of safety and efficacy to support its use. If the committee grants the EUA to Pfizer for this age group, nearly 20 million American infants and preschool-aged children could be at risk of vaccine injury based on the indicators we’re seeing in the published medical literature. Please listen to the critical message in this video from Mary Holland, President and General Counsel of Children’s Health Defense, who explains why we need to speak up now to protect our children. There is no COVID emergency for children under five years old. Children have a 99.995% recovery rate from COVID and healthy children are not dying from COVID. Not only is this injection medically unnecessary for this younger age group, but there are clear signals coming from U.S. government sources that the risk to human health is real, and that adverse events to this vaccine are not rare. There’s enough evidence of harm to exercise caution when it comes to these vaccines and we need your help to sound the alarm!
https://childrenshealthdefense.salsalabs.org/protect-the-kids
My name is Mark R. Elsis, and I publish:
https://EarthNewspaper.com, https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper and https://Gab.com/EarthNewspaper
EarthNewspaper.com All The Honest News Fit To Publish has become the website where intelligent, free thinkers, seeking the truth, obtain their up-to-date articles, news stories, videos, and much more.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
Thirty-five articles, news stories, and videos are published throughout the day.
With more than 1,000 articles, news stories, and videos published every month.
Acquired from independent and reliable sources, on a completely ad-free website.
There are now over 9,000 informative posts that have been published and archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Subscribe To The EarthNewspaper.com Daily Newsletter
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
From Dr. Vernon Coleman
Earth Newspaper – A Major Source of Information
If you’re looking for a cache of information about covid-19 I suggest you take a look at EarthNewspaper.com which contains over 2,250 articles [now over 4,000] about covid-19 – it is said to be the largest archive of covid-19 articles and videos online and I believe it. We are fighting a war and EarthNewspaper.com is a valuable asset in the war – an asset too often under-estimated. The site’s tagline is `All the Honest News Fit to Publish’. If you’re looking for a way to help the Resistance Movement I suggest you subscribe and make a donation to EarthNewspaper.com
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
EarthNewspaper.com has the largest archive of COVID-19 articles, news stories, and videos, with over 4,000 posts.
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19
EarthNewspaper.com
Ten articles, news stories, and videos are published daily.
Over 5,500 posts have been published and archived.
These posts are achieved, and are searchable by over 1,100 categories.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
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