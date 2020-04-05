© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do You Have What It Takes To Stand Alone?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • April 05, 2020
Noah - a lone prophet of his time was willing to be hated by all in order to follow God.
This film raises the question of whether you are willing to be like Noah and John the Baptist - a lone prophet of your day? When Judgement Day comes you won't be able to follow the crowd; it will just be you and God, as it was in the days of Noah and the flood.
This film raises the question of whether you are willing to be like Noah and John the Baptist - a lone prophet of your day? When Judgement Day comes you won't be able to follow the crowd; it will just be you and God, as it was in the days of Noah and the flood.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.