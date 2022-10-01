The U S Dollar Might CRASH

The U.S. economy is in trouble, and Americans are feeling it. But thanks to central banks around the world, it’s not just the U.S. dollar facing a potential collapse. In this clip, Glenn explains how the world’s central banks are ‘DESTROYING EVERYTHING.’ He explains how — even though it may seem like it’s gaining strength today — the U.S. dollar is facing a potential crash…a crash that could potentially turn America into Venezuela overnight. So, it’s best to prepare for all worst case scenarios NOW.





https://www.newsandjava.com/

