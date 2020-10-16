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One Of The World's Leading Constitutional Lawyers Files Lawsuit Against His Government
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63 views • October 16, 2020
Rocco Galati - the famous Canadian Constitutional Lawyer, with a terrific track record has filed a huge 192 page law suit against the government for the way they have acted in this Covid-19 planned pandemic scam. See his interview with Ezra Lavant in this BGB reproduction of an original recording by Rebel News.
They will not be allowed to get away with it, as lawyers in various countries are grouping together to do the same as Galati. It is quite likely that they will land up in Nuremberg like trials, along with the mainstream media and all parties in government, along with the instigators of this fear mongering scam - the Cabal, with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation funded WHO at the heart of it.
These lawyers are also working in conjunction with tens of thousands of top level scientists and doctors who are also forming groups to expose the scam alongside these lawyers.
More info. at https://biggeesblog.cymru
They will not be allowed to get away with it, as lawyers in various countries are grouping together to do the same as Galati. It is quite likely that they will land up in Nuremberg like trials, along with the mainstream media and all parties in government, along with the instigators of this fear mongering scam - the Cabal, with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation funded WHO at the heart of it.
These lawyers are also working in conjunction with tens of thousands of top level scientists and doctors who are also forming groups to expose the scam alongside these lawyers.
More info. at https://biggeesblog.cymru
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