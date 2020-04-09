Elon Musk's Geosynchronous 5G Skylink is a planet killing version of "The Tholian Web"

FAIR USE COPYRIGHT NOTICE ( This episode lays out the psychological situation we're in today,. It also lays out a parable showing the obfuscations and distractions we must overcome to reach the proper solution. ) FAIR USE COPYRIGHT NOTICE



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