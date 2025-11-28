© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fantastic video explaining what happens inside your body when you fast for 36 hours.
This is my favorite fast and it's super easy... You have your last meal at 6pm in the evening, wake up the next morning, drink plenty of water throughout the day, make sure you're busy, go to bed early that night, and when you wake up you've done it!