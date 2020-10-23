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Truth Bombs! Rant #7 Mass Munchausen Syndrome By Proxy Overtakes Population!
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12 views • October 23, 2020
Truth Bombs! Rant #7 Mass Munchausen Syndrome By Proxy Overtakes Population!
Join me in a deep discussion on the psychology of tyranny and compliance.
Please support my work and share this information.
There is no freedom without health freedom. There is no health freedom without informed, voluntary consent. There is no informed voluntary consent without access to the truth, education and freedom of speech and debate. Consider joing the movement towards self reliance in your medical practice and health needs for your self and your family! We can help! Visit us at https://SomaVeda.org for college degrees in Spiritually based Natural Medicine.
For information on our education programs in Ayurveda, Alternative medical education in Traditional and Indigenous Medicine visit: 1) http://SomaVeda.org, 2) https://ThaiYogaCenter.com
Take charge of yours and your families health today!
Join me in a deep discussion on the psychology of tyranny and compliance.
Please support my work and share this information.
There is no freedom without health freedom. There is no health freedom without informed, voluntary consent. There is no informed voluntary consent without access to the truth, education and freedom of speech and debate. Consider joing the movement towards self reliance in your medical practice and health needs for your self and your family! We can help! Visit us at https://SomaVeda.org for college degrees in Spiritually based Natural Medicine.
For information on our education programs in Ayurveda, Alternative medical education in Traditional and Indigenous Medicine visit: 1) http://SomaVeda.org, 2) https://ThaiYogaCenter.com
Take charge of yours and your families health today!
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