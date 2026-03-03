Iran's AD system is still operational, which shot down another Israeli Hermes drone - burning after crash

In Iran, the air defense system is still operational, which shot down another Israeli Hermes drone.

Would have posted clip 1, of the drone falling, but silent...

Adding:

The Iranian Red Crescent reported that 757 people have died in Iran since the start of the Epstein coalition's aggression. A large number of people have been injured. Among the victims, more than 150 are children, most of whom were killed during the bombing of a school in Minab.