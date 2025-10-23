🤡KAKA KALLAS AHEAD OF THE MEETING OF EUROPEAN COUNCIL

(via her X (https://x.com/kajakallas/status/1981299564255629619))

Cynthia's Update, The EU’s 19th package of sanctions has banned the export of toilets, bidets, and other plumbing fixtures to Russia. lol!

Brussels offered no clear justification for this particular restriction.

"We just adopted our 19th sanctions package.

It targets Russian banks, crypto exchanges, entities in India and China, among others.

The EU is curbing Russian diplomats’ movements to counter the attempts of destabilisation.

It is increasingly harder for Putin to fund this war.

The new US sanctions are an important sign of strength.

Together with our 19th package of sanctions, we are depriving Russia of the means to fund this war.

My doorstep ahead of today’s #EUCO":

"We are going to adopt the 19th package of sanctions, which has a lot of important points there regarding energy and financial institutions. It's all meant to deprive Russia from the means to fund this war.

We also are very happy about the signals we get from America, regarding the sanctions, regarding Russia.

I think it's an important sign of strength that we are aligned here.

And of course we're going to discuss the reparations loan as well.

There are some issues still that we need to cover, but I think it's important, the fundamental message is, that Russia is responsible for the damage caused in Ukraine and has to pay for those damages.

And the frozen assets we have, the reparations loan on the basis of that, for Ukraine to defend itself.

It sends three very important signals:

one is to Ukraine, that we are supporting them to defend themselves;

the other one to Russia, that they can't outlast us;

and the third one to America, to show that we are taking very important steps ourselves.

And of course today we're also going to discuss our own defence, what more can we do.

Here for Europe it is important that we see defence as a joint value, and we also do joint projects to defend our region."

🐻Translation: we are continuing our disregard for all international rules and norms, to continue the sabotage of the EU and destroy the wellbeing of its citizens for the sake of our master overlords to assure economic and financial destruction and future wars in the European subcontinent - and we believe no one can stop us. We may be irrelevant globally, but we have the absolute power over half a billion of EUnich slaves and we will finish our job.

Adding:

The Kiev regime will not receive any reparations from Russia — Maria Zakharova

"Europeans will bear full responsibility for the consequences of any possible seizure or other manipulations with Russian reserves," she emphasized.

The Russian Foreign Ministry says contacts with the U.S. on Ukraine may continue despite Trump’s new sanctions.

Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow views further engagement as a way to “clarify the bilateral dialogue and the discussions on a Ukrainian settlement.”

She called the sanctions “entirely counterproductive,” adding that they will cause “no particular problems for Russia,” which has developed a strong immunity to Western restrictions.