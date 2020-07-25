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The Forces of Evil Are Gathering
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384 views • July 25, 2020
This Video was uploaded as part of an article uploaded to Before Its news:
https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2020/07/nih-admits-5g-can-actually-create-coronavirus-within-human-cells-9000.html
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why and how governments around the world have deliberately over-stated the threat of the coronavirus. And he explains the role of the United Nations and the way education has been changed to promote collectivism. He also shows how the myth of climate change was deliberately created to control people everywhere, and he explains one of the main aims of the coronavirus hoax.
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website. Thank you for all your encouragement and support. Please feel free to share this video
https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2020/07/nih-admits-5g-can-actually-create-coronavirus-within-human-cells-9000.html
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why and how governments around the world have deliberately over-stated the threat of the coronavirus. And he explains the role of the United Nations and the way education has been changed to promote collectivism. He also shows how the myth of climate change was deliberately created to control people everywhere, and he explains one of the main aims of the coronavirus hoax.
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website. Thank you for all your encouragement and support. Please feel free to share this video
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