Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Hope, bravery and glory". Protocol XIV in Warsaw. The Swede who became Negro King. Politeness
channel image
Henrik Wallin - All knowledge
133 Subscribers
62 views
Published Yesterday

#persuasion #Warsaw #Sweden #politeness #English


Saturday video, satisfying texts, sampled images and supplementing links:

https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/hope-bravery-and-glory-protocol-xiv


Keywords
swedenenglishpersuasionpolitenesswarsaw

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket