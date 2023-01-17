Memory lane: polemic Israeli speaker Yakov Kedmi giving his opinion about why there was a war in Ukraine: in September 2020 US nuclear capable bombers started patrolling Ukrainian air space regularly, and here are a series of Ukrainian sources (https://www.ukr.net/news/society/Bombardirovwiki_SShA_voshli_v_vozdushnoe_prostranstvo_Ukrainy-45878435.html) confirming it.
◾️The Ukrainian propaganda has always denied they posed any threat for Russia. Allowing nuclear capable planes from a foreign opposing power in your air spade for sure is not a gesture of good will.
