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CONFIRMED LIST OF STORE OPEN DURING LOCKDOWN 2 -- England
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80 views • November 04, 2020
So the confirmed list of large corporation that can stay open while small business is again forced to close for lockdown 2.
B/M WAITROSE HOME BARGAINS CO/OP
ALDI
WILKO THE RANGE
POST OFFICE
M.S FOODHALL
TESCO
ASDA
SAINSBURYS
HOMEBASE
BICYCLE SHOPS
MORRISONS
FARM FOODS
SUPERDRUG
BOOTS
B/Q
BOOTS
WICKES
POUNDLANDPETS AT HOME
PETROL STATIONS
NEWS AGENTS
Shared from and subscribe to:
THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdp6aTwZsNAibghi4-jJ5aw
B/M WAITROSE HOME BARGAINS CO/OP
ALDI
WILKO THE RANGE
POST OFFICE
M.S FOODHALL
TESCO
ASDA
SAINSBURYS
HOMEBASE
BICYCLE SHOPS
MORRISONS
FARM FOODS
SUPERDRUG
BOOTS
B/Q
BOOTS
WICKES
POUNDLANDPETS AT HOME
PETROL STATIONS
NEWS AGENTS
Shared from and subscribe to:
THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdp6aTwZsNAibghi4-jJ5aw
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