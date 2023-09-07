BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The media wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps published another video - Warning Azerbaijan & Turkey about a Possible Change in the Borders of Armenia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1405 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • September 07, 2023

The higher the chances of escalation in Transcaucasia , the more zealously the Persians in Tehran emphasize their position. The media wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps published another video warning Azerbaijan and Turkey about a possible change in the borders of Armenia.

For the Iranian authorities, the issue of the possible opening of the Zangezur corridor is an existential one . If this plan is carried out by fomenting war, then Iran will actually remain locked in the encirclement of the Turkic states without free land communication.

Therefore, the scenario of capturing the Syunik region of Armenia is really a red line for Iran. And if the leadership of the Islamic Republic usually limited itself to loud statements, then in this case the intervention of Iran cannot be ruled out.

📌But it should be borne in mind that the Iranians are talking specifically about Armenia , and the territory of the Republic of Artsakh is not officially recognized by the Iranians as part of Armenia. This is confirmed by the footage, which shows that Nagorno-Karabakh is listed as part of Azerbaijan.

At the same time, the Iranians are well aware that in the event of a war for Artsakh and a positive outcome for Azerbaijan, the conflict can easily spill over to Syunik, since it is this part that is fundamental in the Zangezur corridor project.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
Iceland Voters Reject EU Accession Talks in Referendum

Iceland Voters Reject EU Accession Talks in Referendum

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy