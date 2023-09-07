The media wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps published another video - Warning Azerbaijan & Turkey about a Possible Change in the Borders of Armenia

The higher the chances of escalation in Transcaucasia , the more zealously the Persians in Tehran emphasize their position. The media wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps published another video warning Azerbaijan and Turkey about a possible change in the borders of Armenia.

For the Iranian authorities, the issue of the possible opening of the Zangezur corridor is an existential one . If this plan is carried out by fomenting war, then Iran will actually remain locked in the encirclement of the Turkic states without free land communication.

Therefore, the scenario of capturing the Syunik region of Armenia is really a red line for Iran. And if the leadership of the Islamic Republic usually limited itself to loud statements, then in this case the intervention of Iran cannot be ruled out.

📌But it should be borne in mind that the Iranians are talking specifically about Armenia , and the territory of the Republic of Artsakh is not officially recognized by the Iranians as part of Armenia. This is confirmed by the footage, which shows that Nagorno-Karabakh is listed as part of Azerbaijan.

At the same time, the Iranians are well aware that in the event of a war for Artsakh and a positive outcome for Azerbaijan, the conflict can easily spill over to Syunik, since it is this part that is fundamental in the Zangezur corridor project.