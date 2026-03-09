3 Financial Resolutions For 2020

📹 Watch the Erika Taught Me podcast to level up your life: https://erikakullberg.com/watch-podcast

💰Get Free Stocks: https://erikakullberg.com/get-free-stocks

➡️ Download my Free Resources (Fine Print Hacks Guide, Passive Income Guide, Legal Guide, Net Worth Tracker): https://erikakullberg.com/get-free-downloads

In today’s video I’m going to be talking about 3 financial resolutions you should have for 2020!

These are the 3 goals I think will really enable you to get your finances under control in the new year.

As always, would love if you could subscribe and hit the like button to support the channel! Looking forward to chatting with you in the comment section.

📌Join 4 million followers on Instagram to see my other money videos: https://www.instagram.com/erikankullberg

NOTE: This description contains some affiliate links, meaning that I may earn a minimal commission if you click through and use these links (at no additional cost to you).

Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor. Although I am a lawyer by profession, I am not your lawyer and no attorney-client relationship is established with you in any way. This video, and the ideas presented in it, are for entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as financial or legal advice.