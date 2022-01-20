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ARE YOU READY FOR THE NEXT CRISIS AFTER THIS SCAMDEMIC?
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130 views • January 20, 2022
Liberties, Freedoms are being chipped away, bit by bit, this Scamdemic ran its course. So be ready for the NEXT Crisis, which would probably be some sort of orchestrated war between two main forces, or even staged weather crisis, aliens take your pick
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