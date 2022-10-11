[Sep 3, 2013] 322 Tetrads and the Time of Jacob's Trouble (18.1K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

This is the last third of a longer video called 322, Tetrads and the Time of Jacob's Trouble. It explains Rob Skiba's view concerning the upcoming tetrad cycles of 2014 and 2015 and the question of what may (or may not) happen on 3/22/13. For more information on this DVD, visit www.babylonrisingbooks.com





https://testingtheglobe.com

https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy