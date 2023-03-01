Create New Account
Two days after it was revealed COVID virus contains DNA patented by Moderna, Ukraine conflict began
The Prisoner
Andrew Huff, PhD tells Jesse Waters on 27 Feb 2023. “A paper was published a little over a year ago showing there are HIV inserts in SARS-CoV-2 [virus] that has America’s fingerprints all over it… [ which ] was patented by Moderna.” “Two (2) days after this paper was published, the war in Ukraine was kicked off.” “I believe… they wanted to create a distraction from what is the biggest scandal in human history.”

Andrew G. Huff, PhD, former EcoHealth Alliance Vice President & Senior Scientist, and author of “The Truth about Wuhan: How I Uncovered the Biggest Lie in History”.

The paper he refers to, published in Frontiers in Virology, is posted here: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fviro.2022.834808/full

An article talking about what the paper found is posted here:
https://www.swfinstitute.org/news/91484/scientists-discover-dna-chunk-in-covid-that-matches-moderna-patented-sequence-from-before-pandemic

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

