Musk Helps Expose the Most Consequential Political Blackmail Operation in Modern British History

Human rights activist Raja Miah joins the program to expose the Pakistani rape gangs that have infiltrated communities across England. Miah is not a typical whistleblower — he is a multi-decade, award-winning human rights advocate and a Muslim who has spent years fighting for vulnerable victims silenced by the system.

With the unexpected support of Elon Musk, Miah says he has avoided extended prison time and now has a platform to reveal abuses that reach into the highest levels of the British government. He also shares his deep frustration with the mainstream media’s refusal to cover what he believes is one of the most consequential scandals in modern British history.

You can follow Raja Miah at https://x.com/recusant_raja

