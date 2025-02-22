© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Something has gone terribly wrong' —RFK Jr.
US Secretary of Health and Human Services explains that the health of US citizens is in tatters for reasons he vows to figure out.
"Americans suffer far higher levels of chronic disease, obesity, addiction, cancer, infertility, and depression than ever before in history and more than any other country in the world," he said.