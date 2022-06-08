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Western media flips rhetoric?
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131 views • June 08, 2022
RT RE-POSTS FOR THE UK FOLKS!
"Ukrainian president Zelensky has claimed that Kiev is being ‘pushed’ towards unfavorable agreements with Russia. This comes as some Western media outlets seem to be edging away from their previous stances."
- RT News
"Ukrainian president Zelensky has claimed that Kiev is being ‘pushed’ towards unfavorable agreements with Russia. This comes as some Western media outlets seem to be edging away from their previous stances."
- RT News
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