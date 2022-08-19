Peter Schweizer on the Biden Regime, DOJ, FBI, CHINA | Newsmax

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Author Peter Schweizer on the Hunter Biden investigation, the latest Bill and how it benefits CHINA, not America, the IRS, and the differences between how the FBI & DOJ investigated Hunter Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Hilary Clinton, and President Biden as opposed to former President Donald Trump.