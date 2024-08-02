Faggots don’t belong in women’s sports’ – GOP candidate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
These Faggots should get their own faggot category, because before if a man hit a woman it used to land him in jail. Now, it gets It's get you a gold medal at the Olympics.
These are the worst Olympics in history. They have made a mockery out of Christianity and women. And, let me remind you there's no such thing as a chick with a dick.
Keep women's sports FEMALE!