Spain: This multilateral system is not being respected today - PM Pedro Sánchez

Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez: Spain has maintained a coherent foreign policy position based on respecting international law and the rules-based order established after World War II.

"This multilateral system is not being respected today. International legality is being trampled on."

Those who raise their voices against governments violating international law now find themselves paradoxically subjected to threats from those countries.

"We will have no problem continuing to be on the right side of history, to defend what we consider to be just."