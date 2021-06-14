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Episode 6 -The Patriot & Lama Show - Light in Hope
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20 views • June 14, 2021
On Episode 6 we will Discuss the Light in Hope which is a Beacon of God eternal Flame.
The early Patriots were so inspired with this Holy Fire they knew Deliverance was at hand and that nothing would stop them from achieving their Divine Mission!
These were True Spiritual Patriots, and we need this kind of Hope Right Now.
Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) is the founder of My Patriots Network and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) is the founder of Circle of Life…
You can learn more about My Patriots Network at http://MyPatriotsNetwork.com and Circle of Life at http://Rasaji.com
The early Patriots were so inspired with this Holy Fire they knew Deliverance was at hand and that nothing would stop them from achieving their Divine Mission!
These were True Spiritual Patriots, and we need this kind of Hope Right Now.
Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) is the founder of My Patriots Network and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) is the founder of Circle of Life…
You can learn more about My Patriots Network at http://MyPatriotsNetwork.com and Circle of Life at http://Rasaji.com
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