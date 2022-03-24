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Hunter Biden's Laptop Confirmed by Duplicitous One Sided Powers That Be
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55 views • March 24, 2022
Hunter Biden's laptop has been confirmed as real by the New York Times, as if the public did not already know that. I take that back, because one and six Biden voters would've changed their vote at the time of the election had I known, had they're not been a massive cover up that completely destroys any credibility left in the corporate media and the deep state actors perpetrated this LIE on the American people.
#HunterBiden #laptop #NYTimes
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#HunterBiden #laptop #NYTimes
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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