© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Martyrs - why you need to understand the price they paid for your Liberty!
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • February 08, 2022
Christians throughout the ages have given their lives to answer the call, “Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations.” Here are the stories of just four of them. We’ll see how they affected their nation, our world history and the government of America.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.