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The Genocide Olympics Are Coming To The USA
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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190 views • February 14, 2022
The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will one day be written in the history books as the parade celebrating the point at which the United States lost its ability to perceive reality and the impending doom brought on by the selling out of its most powerful assets by a treasonous elite class of Baby Boomer political and economic prostitutes.

The irony of statements like these is that the very tyranny they either ignore or bow down to is already in the United States as those rightfully exercising their First Amendment still await the Communist style circus of the January 6th Committee.

If you aren't up to speed. China's policy of mass genocide is skyrocketing . Killing a reported 1.2 million Tibetans. 2 million Uighurs are imprisoned in the largest network of forced labor detention camps on the face of the Earth. And among the estimated 130 million Chinese Christians a report from China Aid details a sharp increase in persecutions. More than 5,000 imprisoned, including over 1,000 Christian leaders. While minors are prohibited from attending church services. Not to mention a myriad of horrific human rights abuses against the Chinese people including forced abortions, sterilization and organ extractions.

The Olympics themselves have been a historic ratings disaster.

But NBC keeps on pushing their departure from compassion, common sense, and moral courage into the homes of any American gullible enough to sit transfixed by the brutal spectacle that is less than a decade away from its hand in toppling western civilization under Agenda 2030.

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