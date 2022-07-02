NIGHT SHADOWS 07012022 -- Incoming?!! The Approaching Destroyer, Madness in the Sun and People, Aliens Ready to “Fix” it all?

The world is moving into its final phase, and our world civilization is imploding before our eyes as the nations are being moved. into their final nuclear conflict, then huge earth changes, solar anomalies, the incoming destroyer, and finally a polar shift that terminates the world for all practical purposes. The Jeremiah drought deepens in Babylon, but also around the world as they have rejected Jesus Christ and refuse His offer of Salvation. Then we have the acclimation UFO/Alien project going into high gear just in time for the arrival, the jab and the killing of our children and more...





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