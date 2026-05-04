🇮🇷🔥 Iran drops new Minions-themed toon featuring pirate Trump enslaved by Bibi

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The viral, Despicable Me-style animation features an infected, purple-skinned Trump and his pirate crew trying to seize an Iranian commercial vessel, only to be outplayed by Iran’s mosquito speedboat fleet.
😏 Legos, trolling and now Minions.
Persian Gulf meme war score? Iran: over 9000. US: 0.🏆
-------------------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!