Bodycam shows terrifying moment deranged man grabs cop's gun & repeatedly pulls the trigger, safety

#LosAngeles #Bodycam #Shooting #Police #Beatdown



The Los Angeles Police Department today released surveillance and body camera footage from last month's unprovoked attack on an officer, in which the suspect pistol-whipped the cop and attempted to shoot him with his own gun.



Video made public by the agency shows the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Jose Cerpa Guzman, arriving at LAPD's Harbor Community Police Station in a white Chevy pickup truck on the night of September 26, and confronting a desk officer.



Guzman, wearing a wide-brimmed hat with a floral design, is seen in the recordings acting agitated and having some words with the officer, identified as Anthony Freeman.



After that initial interaction, Guzman heads for the door. But moments after leaving he returns, advances on Freeman, takes a swing and punches him in the face with a closed fist, causing him to fall backwards.



A brief struggle ensues, during which the assailant pulls the officer's service weapon out of the holster, as clearly seen in the body camera video.



The officer tries to grab the man’s arm in order to prevent him from shooting the gun.



As the two wrestle, the assailant manages to point the gun directly at the officer’s midsection from just a few inches away.



Moments later, the assailant gets his arm loose and begins to hit the officer in the face and head with the butt of the handgun at least four times.



The officer puts his hands up to protect himself from the blows. Eventually, he knocks the gun out of the assailant’s hands.



After the gun falls to the floor, the assailant grabs it again.



Guzman trains the gun on Freeman and apparently pulls the trigger several times, but no shot is fired because the safety is still on.



The officer then tries to grab the assailant, but he manages to get away and move toward the door.



The suspect then flees, leaving the injured officer drenched in blood.



As Watch Commander Robin Aguirre rushes after Guzman, he takes the safety off and fires three shots that nearly strike her, sending her to seek cover behind a seating area in the lobby.



She returns fire once and radios in, 'Shots fired!'