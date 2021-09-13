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Five in Ten 9/13/21: Distracting from Afghanistan
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63 views • September 13, 2021
The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate, coming when new COVID cases are dropping across the country, appears intended to distract from a disastrous drone strike that killed 10 innocent people in Afghanistan.
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5) Biden, Harris argue that we must “protect the vaccinated”; 4) New York Times reports that drone strike in response to ISIS-K bombing killed innocent family; 3) LAPD asking for social media information from people interviewed by police; 2) Dozens of headless goats dumped into Chattahoochee River near Atlanta in recent months; 1) Syracuse prof claims 9/11 was attack on America’s “heteropatriarchal systems.”
SkyWatchTV was banned by YouTube! Please follow SkyWatchTV on Rumble: www.rumble.com/skywatchtv.
5) Biden, Harris argue that we must “protect the vaccinated”; 4) New York Times reports that drone strike in response to ISIS-K bombing killed innocent family; 3) LAPD asking for social media information from people interviewed by police; 2) Dozens of headless goats dumped into Chattahoochee River near Atlanta in recent months; 1) Syracuse prof claims 9/11 was attack on America’s “heteropatriarchal systems.”
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