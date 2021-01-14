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NO JAB NO JOB NO WAY, Victoria, Australia 19th Dec 2020
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20 views • January 14, 2021
Warragul 'No Jab, No Job - No Way' rally. Great company, great speeches and great support from the surrounding community. We marched and chanted between three MPs offices and then walked past the bustling farmers markets to deliver speeches in the park. We even accumulated some support of some market goers. join the class action @ makeaustraliahealthyagain.org
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