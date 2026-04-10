‘Humiliating’: Putin sends ‘F you’ to Britain after sending tanker to English Channel

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Sky News host Andrew Bolt reveals “frightening stuff” which is “absolutely humiliating for Britain”.
“Russia has just humiliated Britain in a way that is funny but frightening,” Mr Bolt said.
“Vladimir Putin has now sent Britain a big F you.
“Russia sent a big old tanker right through the English Channel, but this time with a Russian frigate to keep it company.”
Mirrored - Sky News Australia
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