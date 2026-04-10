‘Humiliating’: Putin sends ‘F you’ to Britain after sending tanker to English Channel

Sky News host Andrew Bolt reveals “frightening stuff” which is “absolutely humiliating for Britain”.

“Russia has just humiliated Britain in a way that is funny but frightening,” Mr Bolt said.

“Vladimir Putin has now sent Britain a big F you.

“Russia sent a big old tanker right through the English Channel, but this time with a Russian frigate to keep it company.”

Mirrored - Sky News Australia

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