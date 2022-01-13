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TRIBUNALS COMING!! "WE'RE EXPOSING THEM, THIS IS THE END OF THE LINE FOR THEM"
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180 views • January 13, 2022
FROM TIMTRUTH.COM -- DR REINER FUELLMICH (ATTY) IS SPEARHEADING A GRAND JURY TRIBUNAL TO PUT ON TRIAL THE MURDERERS INVOLVED IN THIS LARGEST MASS MURDER OF HUMANITY - BOBBY KENNEDY, MIKE YEARDON, ALL WILL BE INVOLVED AND SPEAKING IN THE U.S. STARTING IN MARCH 2022
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