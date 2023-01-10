John-Henry Westen Show





January 9, 2023





Pope Benedict XVI began his papacy beseeching the faithful to pray for him, so he that “he might not flee for fear of the wolves.” Eight years later he shocked the world with the resignation of his papacy – the first such abdication in nearly 700 years of Church history – an act that ushered in a new and controversial era for the Church and the world.





As new theories emerge in the post-Benedict Church, Italian Catholic historian and author Roberto de Mattei offers his expert insight into the worldview of the priest and cardinal, Josef Ratzinger — who would later become Pope Benedict XVI. Join John-Henry Westen in this exclusive interview now to unpack the challenges and limits of Pope Benedict XVI’s legacy and discover how it has given way to the “dictatorial” reign of Francis and the shadow church beneath him.





FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!

https://give.lifesitenews.com





SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/





FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT!

https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round





Follow us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v24n33o-the-darkest-point-of-the-papacy-of-benedict-xvi.html



