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Sen Ron Johnson Reports 84% of New Covid Cases in Israel are Fully Vaccinated
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130 views • July 25, 2021
Maria Bartiromo speaks to Senator Ron Johnson on the dangers of the Covid 'vaccines'.
Senator Johnson reveals disturbing reports coming out of most saturated vaccinated countries to date - Israel. Up to 84% of those new cases Admitted into Hospital due to the so-called 'delta' variant are fully vaccinated. This is impossible from what the other (censored) experts tell us.
Credit Maria Bartiromo Fox Business
Senator Ron Johnson
Senator Johnson reveals disturbing reports coming out of most saturated vaccinated countries to date - Israel. Up to 84% of those new cases Admitted into Hospital due to the so-called 'delta' variant are fully vaccinated. This is impossible from what the other (censored) experts tell us.
Credit Maria Bartiromo Fox Business
Senator Ron Johnson
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