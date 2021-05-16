© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God is shaking Ecuador! Hard flooding makes people homeless!
Follow
1
Share
Report
150 views • May 16, 2021
What do you think? Why are there so many natural disasters lately? Is it a Haarp or is it an omen of the second coming of Christ? Perhaps science has already given the answer and this is global warming? Please write your version in the comments below the video! Enjoy watching.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.