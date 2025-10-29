BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - October 29 2025 9AM GMT
thedeadgene
54 views • 1 day ago

October 29, 2025

rt.com


The Israeli prime minister orders heavy strikes reportedly killing at least 63 people in Gaza, after an IDF soldier is fatally shot in the south. Hamas tells us Netanyahu is only looking for a pretext to avoid sticking to the agreement. A former US military officer says the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was deliberate. New revelations emerge in the case investigating her death by an Israeli sniper in the West Bank three years ago. At least 64 people have been killed including four police officers, following a large scale operation targeting organised crime in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro. Washington carries out new strikes on boats off the coast of Latin America, continuing its killing spree. Meanwhile, tensions grow between Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago, as it supports US millitary action.


This video was made with linuxmint.

This video was made with linuxmint.

newsrussiart
