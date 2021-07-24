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New Evidence Is Proof: COVID Jabs Damage Blood Cells
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12024 views • July 24, 2021
Jul 23, 2021
The Alex Jones Show
Stew Peters of https://redvoicemedia.com is joined by Dr. Jane Ruby of http://drjaneruby.com/ to break down the evidence that Covid-19 injections are damaging blood cells.
https://banned.video/watch?id=60fb3ec7a43f7c0b59f57b9d
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Infowars, Stew Peters, Dr. Jane Ruby are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
*mirror
The Alex Jones Show
Stew Peters of https://redvoicemedia.com is joined by Dr. Jane Ruby of http://drjaneruby.com/ to break down the evidence that Covid-19 injections are damaging blood cells.
https://banned.video/watch?id=60fb3ec7a43f7c0b59f57b9d
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
Infowars, Stew Peters, Dr. Jane Ruby are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
*mirror
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